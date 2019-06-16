Article 15: Ayushmann Khurrana shares hard-hitting promo video ahead of India-Pakistan's ICC World Cup clash

Ayushmann Khurrana's forthcoming social drama Article 15 is a commentary on contemporary India and its divisive caste politics. In keeping with its topical nature, the makers have also resorted to current and relevant promotional means.

Ahead of the India-Pakistan cricket match that is scheduled for 3 pm IST today (16 June), Khurrana has dropped a 30-second-long promo video, observing how Indians forget their differences and come together to cheer for their country during such cricket matches.

Check out the promo video here, which he shared with the hashtag #UnitedByArticle15

The trailer of the film, which was released a while back, narrates the hard-hitting tale of the murder and gangrape of two Dalit girls, and the reckless attitude of the police in dealing with the matter. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film is reportedly loosely based on the 2014 Badaun rape case, where two girls were allegedly gangraped and hanged from a tree.

Apart from the Andhadhun actor, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, M Naser, Ashish Verma, Sushil Pandey, Subrajyoti Bharat, and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub are also part of the film's cast.

Article 15, produced by Benaras Media Works and Zee Studios, is slated to hit the theatres on 28 June.

Updated Date: Jun 16, 2019 13:57:35 IST