Article 15 song 'Shuru Karein Kya' teases an angry rap and 'a call to action' for India's future

The teaser of the first song 'Shuru Karein Kya' from Article 15 was dropped on 8 June. Featuring rappers SlowCheeta, Dee Mc, Kaam Bhaari and Spitfire, it will release on 10 June. The videos tease an angry rap demanding a revolution.

According to India Today, director Anubhav Sinha in statement said, "This song is a call to action. It has youngsters saying what needs to be done for the country right away, so the title 'Shuru Karein Kya'."

Article 15 follows Ayushmann Khurrana, who plays a cop investigating the gangrape and murder of two girls from the Dalit community because they demanded a raise of Rs 3. The film is reportedly loosely based on the 2014 Badaun rape case, where two girls were allegedly gangraped and hanged to death from a tree. Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta, Manoj Pahwa Kumud Mishra, M Nassar, Ashish Verma, Sushil Pandey, Shubrajyoti Bharat, Ronjini Chakraborty and Zeeshan Ayyub are also part of the cast. Article 15 is scheduled to hit theatres on 28 June.

Watch the video here.

Updated Date: Jun 09, 2019 14:59:42 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.