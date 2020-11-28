Arshad Warsi joins Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon in Sajid Nadiadwala-backed Bachchan Pandey

In Bachchan Pandey, Akshay Kumar plays a gangster who aspires to be an actor while Arshad Warsi will essay Kumar's friend and a member of his gang.

Arshad Warsi has joined the cast of Akshay Kumar's Bachchan Pandey. The film also stars Kriti Sanon. The shooting of the Bachchan Pandey will start in January 2021 in Jaisalmer. The filming will continue till March next year.

It is for the first time Kumar and Warsi are teaming together for an action-comedy film. Bachchan Pandey is directed by Farhad Samji and is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

AKSHAY KUMAR - ARSHAD WARSI... #AkshayKumar and #ArshadWarsi teamed for the first time for action-comedy #BachchanPandey... Costars #KritiSanon... Shoot begins Jan 2021 in #Jaisalmer... Will continue till March 2021... Directed by #FarhadSamji... Produced by #SajidNadiadwala. pic.twitter.com/UpE2yPBClm — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 28, 2020

As per a report in Mirror, in Bachchan Pandey, Akshay plays a gangster who aspires to be an actor. Kriti will be essaying the role of a journalist with dreams of becoming a director. Arshad Warsi on his part has come on board as Akshay's friend and a member of his gang.

A source close to the project told the publication that the makers of the film were looking for someone who could match Akshay's comic timing and found him in Munna Bhai's Circuit, adding that Warsi's character is integral to the narrative and will have multiple shades.

According to a report in The Times of India, the team is planning to shoot at Gadisar Lake and Jaisalko. They will be shooting heavy duty action scenes there. An A-list actress is expected to join the cast soon.

Apart from Bachchan Pandey, Akshay Kumar is also gearing up for Bell Bottom where he will be sharing screen space with Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta.

Earlier this year, Akshay unveiled the first look from Bachchan Pandey, where he was seen sporting a moustache, black lungi, string of gold chains, vibhuti on his forehead and a Nunchuck on his hand.