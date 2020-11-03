Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon to begin shooting for Bachchan Pandey in January 2021
Directed by Farhad Samji, Bachchan Pandey will reportedly see Akshay Kumar as a gangster and Kriti Sanon in the role of a journalist.
Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon will begin shooting for their upcoming film Bachchan Pandey in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan from January 2021. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Farhad Samji, the filming will continue till March next year.
AKSHAY KUMAR - KRITI SANON... #AkshayKumar and #KritiSanon to kickstart shoot for action-comedy #BachchanPandey in #Jaisalmer in Jan 2021... Shoot will continue till March 2021... One more actress will be signed soon... Directed by #FarhadSamji... Produced by #SajidNadiadwala. pic.twitter.com/R7NO5xogPV
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 3, 2020
After wrapping up #BellBottom in #Scotland, #AkshayKumar has resumed shoot of #Prithviraj at a city studio... Before the year ends, he will wrap up #AtrangiRe... #BachchanPandey marks #Akshay’s 10th collaboration with his producer-buddy #SajidNadiadwala. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 3, 2020
According to The Times of India, Bachchan Pandey was initially scheduled to start in May 2020 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown.
The report also mentions that the makers have obtained permits for shooting spots and a no-contact set will be maintained. Before filming commences, the cast and crew will undergo a compulsory COVID-19 test in December after which they will quarantine for three days.
Sanon and Kumar last worked together in the ensemble comedy Housefull 4. The actress previously said she had a blast working Kumar and Nadiadwala in Housefull 4, and she is super excited to collaborate with them again.
Nadiadwala launched Sanon opposite Tiger Shroff in 2014 action-romance film Heropanti. The producer said that he has witnessed the actor's evolution and believes she can pull of her next character in Bachchan Pandey.
According to the Mumbai Mirror, Kumar plays a gangster and Sanon will portray the role of a journalist in the film. A series of twists and turns will collide their their worlds and their shared love of cinema.
Meanwhile, Kumar recently wrapped up shooting Ranjit M Tiwari's spy-thriller Bell Bottom in Scotland. He is currently working on the Yash Raj Films period drama, Prithivaj. He also has Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re with Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan in his kitty.
