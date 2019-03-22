Armie Hammer on Call Me By Your Name sequel: Don't know if it will match up to the first

During his recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, actor Armie Hammer addressed the Call Me by Your Name sequel rumours. There were rumours of a sequel to the film, which starred Timothée Chalamet and Hammer in lead roles, right after its release in 2017. Hammer revealed that he believes a sequel to his romantic gay drama will disappoint the fan base of the film as it might not be able to ‘match up’ to the first.

The Hotel Mumbai actor, on being asked if there’s any progress being made on the sequel to Call Me By Your Name by the host Jimmy Fallon, said, "Who knows?"

He had said the same in another interview with Vulture. “There have been really loose conversations about it, but at the end of the day—I’m sort of coming around to the idea that the first one was so special for everyone who made it, and so many people who watched it felt like it really touched them, or spoke to them. And it felt like a really perfect storm of so many things, that if we do make a second one, I think we’re setting ourselves up for disappointment. I don’t know that anything will match up to the first, you know?," he said.

Call Me By Your Name, directed by Luca Guadagnino, is a coming-of-age drama that told the story of 17-year-old Elio, played by Chalamet, who visits his family in Lombardy, Italy to spend his summer and soon meets and falls for Oliver (Hammer), a 24-year-old man interning for his father.

The Oscar-winning film is an adaptation of author André Aciman's 2007 novel of the same name.

Aciman first unveiled his plans of writing a sequel in December 2018. He tweeted that he'd "love" to write a sequel and was in fact writing it.

I would actually love a sequel to Call Me by Your Name. In fact I am writing one. — André Aciman (@aaciman) December 4, 2018

Watch Armie Hammer's interview on The Tonight Show here.

