John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum trailer sees Keanu Reeves team up with Halle Berry to battle new enemies

FP Staff

Mar 22, 2019 14:32:13 IST

Lionsgate Movies released a new trailer for the upcoming action flick John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum on 21 March. Keanu Reeves play the titular role, an assassin who has a price tag of $14 million on his head and dangerous bounty hunters on his heel. After killing a member of the shadowy international assassin's guild, the High Table, John Wick is excommunicado, but is still the world's most ruthless hit man.

The third instalment of the franchise will also see Halle Berry's Sofia join John dodge his enemies.

Keanu Reeves in a still from John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. Screenshot from YouTube

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum is directed by Chad Stahelski. It also features Laurence Fishburne, Mark Dacascos, Asia Kate Dillon, Lance Reddick, Saïd Taghmaoui, Jerome Flynn, Jason Mantzoukas, Tobias Segal, Boban Marjanovic, Anjelica Huston and Ian McShane in pivotal roles. 

The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on 17 May.

Watch the trailer here.

