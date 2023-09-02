Singer Armaan Malik recently made his relationship official with a dreamy proposal to his longtime girlfriend and social media influencer Aashna Shroff. Now, in yet another surprise for fans, the newly engaged couple shared Armaan’s ode to his ladylove Aashna with a song titled ‘Kasam Se – The Proposal’ on YouTube. The Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon singer first announced the upcoming song’s release on his Instagram Stories. He wrote “How it happened with a ring at 12pm.” In a series of stories, he called the newly released song his “most heartfelt song yet”.

“The most beautiful day of our lives is yours now,” the singer captioned the post:

Uploaded a few hours ago, the post has crossed over 3.2 lakh likes and counting.

Sung and performed by Armaan Malik, the song has been composed by Armaan’s brother and singer Amaal Mallik and written by Kunaal Vermaa.

Armaan’s promise to Aashna

The 3 minute 22 second-long clip is an ode by Armaan Malik to his love story with his girlfriend of six years, Aashna Shroff. He voiced over the music video saying, “Kasam Se is a musical love letter to my better half. An ode to our love story. It’s a promise to her that no matter how difficult the circumstances, I’ll always be there holding her hand through it all. When you find your soulmate, your forever person – there’s no looking back. Aashna is the most special person in my life and I feel extremely lucky to spend the rest of my life with her. Here’s to our forever!”

The clip shows Armaan saying into the camera, “I can’t wait because she has absolutely no idea! Let’s go.” Armaan revealed that the video for the song was shot two months ago as he got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend.

As he entered the proposal venue, the singer smiled and said, “What a nice lovely day to propose.” Afterwards, a shocked Aashna asks Armaan, “What are you doing? Hold on.” The video then gave glimpses of the couple’s proposal photoshoot as the two hugged and kissed. It ended with throwback videos of the couple over the years.

Aashna Shroff also shared the YouTube link on her Instagram stories. She wrote, “Been 2 months since this day, and I feel like I cry more each time I watch the video, Kasam Se, I love you @armaanmalik.”

Just a few ago on 28 August, Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff shared beautiful pictures of their proposal. “And our forever has only just begun,” read the caption of their joint Instagram post. Many celebrities congratulated the couple.

Professional commitments

Armaan Malik rose to fame with the 2015 song Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon. The singer also gained fame for songs such as Wajah Tum Ho, Bol Do Na Zara, and Butta Bomma. Last year, he collaborated with British singer Ed Sheeran on an upgraded version of his song 2 Step.

On the other hand, Aashna Shroff is an Indian fashion and beauty blogger, and video creator. She was named Cosmopolitan Luxury Fashion Influencer of the Year in 2023.