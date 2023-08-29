Armaan Malik's dreamy proposal to girlfriend Aashna Shroff can't be missed, singer says 'Our forever has just begun'

Singer Armaan Malik has started his ‘forever’ with a dreamy official proposal to his long-time girlfriend and social media influencer Aashna Shroff. The Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon singer shared some adorable pictures from the cherished moment on his Instagram account. As visible in the photos, Armaan Malik went down on one knee to give his proposal a classic romantic vibe. He captioned the post, “And our forever has only just begun.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARMAAN MALIK 🧿 (@armaanmalik)



Uploaded a day ago, the post has over 11 lakh views.

Check out some of the comments below:

Singer Amaal Malik, Armaan’s brother, commented, “Welcome to the family. Love you guys.”

YouTube India wrote, “Not these guys motivating us to take “bol do na zara, dil mein jo hai chupa” literally!

Social media influencer Santoshi Shetty commented, “Just,” accompanied by several red hearts.

Singer Shreya Ghoshal said, “What a wonderful news! Congratulations to you both.”

Singer Neeti Mohan remarked, “OMG. Congratulations guys! How cute!”

Many others sent congratulatory messages wishing the couple lots of love and happiness.

Aashna Shroff shared the same post on her account with the caption, “Your leap of faith made me put faith in you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aashna Shroff (@aashnashroff)



Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff’s relationship

The lovebirds have never shied away from posting about their relationship on social media platforms. A Hindustan Times report citing multiple sources, quoted them as saying, “They saw each other in 2017 but broke up later, and then started dating again in 2019.”

Reportedly, Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff were also recently in Denmark to mark the YouTuber’s birthday. As part of Aashna’s birthday post just three weeks ago, Armaan Malik shared a heartwarming message on Instagram. He captioned the photo, “Happy 30th birthday to my favourite human. You’ve been here on this planet for 10,957 days. Even though I’ve been a part of your life only for 2,384 of those, it feels like it’s been a lifetime knowing you. kasam se, doing nothing with you is better than doing anything with anybody. love you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARMAAN MALIK 🧿 (@armaanmalik)

Professional commitments

Armaan Malik is the nephew of the famous composer Anu Malik. His musical journey began in 2005 with Zee TV’s singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs. He rose to fame with the 2015 song Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon. The song, which had been shot in Goa, featured Bollywood actors Emraan Hashmi and Esha Gupta with Abhinav Shukla.

Armaan also gained popularity for songs such as Wajah Tum Ho, Bol Do Na Zara, and Butta Bomma. Last year, he collaborated with Ed Sheeran on an upgraded version of the British singer’s song 2Step.

On the other hand, Aashna Shroff is an Indian fashion and beauty blogger and a video creator. She was named Cosmopolitan Luxury Fashion Influencer of the Year 2023.