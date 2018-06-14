Armaan Kohli’s girlfriend Neeru Randhawa withdraws assault case after resolving matter among themselves

Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli's girlfriend Neeru Randhawa has reportedly withdrawn the case of assault against him mere hours after his arrest.

India TV reports that Armaan's lawyer, Lakshmi Raman, told magistrate Pragati Yerlekar at Bandra court that the two had resolved the matter among themselves.

However, an FIR can only be withdrawn with the court's permission and despite her withdrawal, the case will proceed as stipulated.

The arrest by Santacruz police came on a complaint filed on 4 June by the 35-year-old model. Based on her statement, Armaan was booked under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the complainant, she was in a relationship with Armaan for past three years and they used to stay together in a flat in suburban Santacruz. The duo had an argument over some monetary issue at their residence on Sunday evening (of June 3) and during the altercation, he allegedly pushed the woman and she fell from the stairs, according to the complaint. The accused then pulled her hair and banged her head on the floor, the woman has alleged. She has added that she suffered head and knee injuries in the incident, and was admitted to a hospital by her driver.

Armaan has appeared in several films like Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani and made his last big screen appearance in LOC: Kargil in 2003. He gained popularity after featuring on superstar Salman Khan-hosted reality TV show Bigg Boss Season 7.

