Armaan Kohli accused of physical assault by girlfriend Neeru Randhawa; stylist files police complaint against actor

A case has been filed against actor Armaan Kohli after his girlfriend of three years, stylist Neeru Randhawa, alleged that he had physically assaulted her at his Juhu residence on 3 June. The complaint was registered at Mumbai's Santacruz police station.

“Ms Randhawa has said she and Mr Kohli had a fight over financial issues on Sunday, and that he pushed her down a flight of stairs. She said he hit her, grabbed her hair and hit her head against the floor,” senior police inspector Shantanu Pawar told The Hindu.

Having met in Dubai in 2015, the couple have been in a live-in relationship for three years.

In an interview with Bombay Times, Randhawa recounted the events of how a fight over financial issues boiled over. "He caught me by my hair and banged my head against the floor. I begged him to allow me to go to the hospital, promising that I wouldn’t approach the police. The wound was so deep that I had to undergo a surgery. The doctor told me that the scar would be visible even after the surgery, as the assault has damaged my skin tissues. Armaan has been sending me text messages since Sunday, asking me to come back home, and he is even promising to marry me right away, but I have had enough!”

Updated Date: Jun 05, 2018 10:05 AM