Armaan Kohli nabbed by police on domestic violence complaint filed by partner Neetu Randhawa

Former Bigg Boss contestant Armaan Kohli was reportedly nabbed by the police, after being accused of domestic violence by his partner, stylist Neetu Randhawa.

As Firstpost had reported on 5 June, Randhawa had filed a complaint against Kohli at the Santacruz police station, alleging that Kohli had physically assaulted her at their Juhu residence two days previously. The couple had met in Dubai in 2015 and had been in a live-in relationship for three years.

In her complaint, Randhawa had accused Kohli of beating her up after they had a disagreement over financial issues. She was reportedly hospitalised for the injuries sustained in the assault.

While the police had filed a complaint against Kohli immediately, they were unable to find him. Police said the actor was absconding.

Now, a SpotboyE report states that Kohli was traced to a friend's farmhouse in Lonavala and has been picked up by the cops. The actor is believed to have been hiding out at the farmhouse ever since Neetu Randhawa filed her complaint.

Armaan's father, the filmmaker Rajkumar Kohli, had previously told the police he was unaware of his son's whereabouts.

Updated Date: Jun 12, 2018 19:52 PM