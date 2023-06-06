Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades met each other through mutual friends back in 2018 and they welcomed a baby boy Arik Rampal on July 18 a year later. She announced her second pregnancy in April this year and has been flaunting her baby bump quite often on Instagram. Recently, she shared another picture and fans and friends were all heart.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabriella Demetriades (@gabriellademetriades)

However, a user asked her about her plans to get married and how she didn’t even belong to India. She even wrote how the actress was spoiling the mentality of people. Gabriella replied, “the mentality here is spoilt by brining beautiful souls to the world and not by small minded bigots.”

Arjun Rampal welcomed a baby boy with his partner Gabriella Demetriades on 18 July. The announcement was made by Nidhi Dutta, filmmaker JP Dutta’s daughter. Arjun and Gabriella have been in a relationship for quite some time now and Demetriades was admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai on 17 July.

The Internet even broke with images of Rampal entering the hospital with daughters Mahikaa and Myra, from his first wife Meher. A Times of India report adds that Gabriella’s parents also flew down to Mumbai to celebrate with their daughter.

In an earlier interview to Mumbai Mirror, Arjun Rampal had revealed that his daughters have happily embraced Gabriella as part of their family. “I must add that it was of prime importance that my daughters should accept her as a part of the family. I am blessed that they have, no questions asked,” said the actor.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.