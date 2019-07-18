Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades gives birth to baby boy; JP Dutta's daughter makes announcement
Arjun Rampal welcomed a baby boy with his partner Gabriella Demetriades on 18 July. The announcement was made by Nidhi Dutta, filmmaker JP Dutta's daughter. Arjun and Gabriella have been in a relationship for quite some time now and Demetriades was admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai on 17 July.
The Internet even broke with images of Rampal entering the hospital with daughters Mahikaa and Myra, from his first wife Meher. A Times of India report adds that Gabriella's parents also flew down to Mumbai to celebrate with their daughter.
Congratulations @rampalarjun on the arrival of your bundle of joy! God bless! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vWsPGMfLGY
— Nidhi Dutta (@RealNidhiDutta) July 18, 2019
Rampal made the pregnancy announcement in April this year. The Om Shanti Om actor wrote, "Blessed to have you and start all over again....thank you baby for this baby."
An all smiles @rampal72 with his daughters post baby boy delivery by his girlfriend @gabriellademetriades today in Mumbai #photooftheday #instyle #pictureperfect #congratulations #arjunrampal #gabriellademetriades #couple #love #paparazzi #manavmanglani A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on
Blessed to have you and start all over again....thank you baby for this baby 👶🏽
In an earlier interview to Mumbai Mirror, Arjun Rampal had revealed that his daughters have happily embraced Gabriella as part of their family. "I must add that it was of prime importance that my daughters should accept her as a part of the family. I am blessed that they have, no questions asked," said the actor.
The luckiest Dad in town. Thank you girls for such special memories. Thank you @subisamuel for these precious images. Thank you @htbrunch for our first interview together. Very special. #happyfathersday to all you dads out there. @jamalshaikh and @karishmaupadhyay for the lovely words. A post shared by Arjun (@rampal72) on
