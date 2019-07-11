Arjun Patiala song 'Sachiya Mohabbatan' is a sweet ode to Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon's growing romance

Directed by Rohit Jugraj, Arjun Patiala is a character-driven comedy with a touch of magic realism and music. The makers recently released a new song, titled 'Sachiya Mohabbatan', which features the lead pair.

Sachin and Jigar create a soothing melody, which works as an ode to Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh's growing love for the other in the film. Sachet Tandon's vocals add the required calm to the number. Kriti shared the song on social media, accompanying it with the caption, "Mohabbat aisi ke dil mein bas jaaye" (A love that makes a home in the heart).

Check out Arjun Patiala's new song 'Sachiya Mohabbatan'

While Kriti plays a journalist in the film, Dosanjh is seen in the titular role as the quirky, small-town man.

Diljeet, who will be back in a cop’s role after garnering immense praise from the critics and audience alike for his stunning role in Udta Punjab, is seen as an eccentric policeman Arjun. Shades dangling from his collar and a belt attached to multiple beer cans, Arjun is termed "muscular nahi cute" which translates to "not muscular, but cute." The side pocket of his blazer reveals a golden mic.

While talking about the film and his comedic role, Diljit told Press Trust of India, “I never approach comedy thinking ‘I know it all.’ Comedy is tough. To make people laugh is not easy. Written material, the story and situation matter a lot. In Punjabi films, I do give me inputs. In Hindi not really. I don’t have that much control in the Hindi language, in Punjabi I can say a particular dialogue will sound funnier if we tweak it. In Hindi, I just follow. I’ve never done a comedy in this space. I thought I should give it a try. Maddock has made some fantastic films too. All it takes is two minutes for me to say yes or no to a script. I had to do this one the moment I heard it (sic)."

The film also stars Ronit Roy, Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh in pivotal roles.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films, Arjun Patiala is scheduled to hit screens on 26 July, and will clash with Judgementall Hai Kya.

