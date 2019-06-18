Watch: Kriti Sanon teaches marketing lessons to Arjun Patiala co-stars Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Sharma

Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh are looking forward to the release of their romantic comedy titled Arjun Patiala. The makers of the film, who have already begun the promotions, released a hysterical video featuring both the actors.

The video titled 'What Is Marketing Episode 1' is part of a promotional series released ahead of the release in July. The video features Dosanjh, Sanon and their co-star Varun Sharma of the Fukrey-fame.

The video starts with Dosanjh and Varun plan a Goa trip to celebrate the completion of the film. But Kriti enters and interrupts their plans with a lecture on reasons why they need a successful marketing campaign for their upcoming. She takes the initiative to give them a lesson in marketing. Kriti explains her co-stars three key areas of marketing: Strategy,Viral and Trending. But Dosanjh, who is mesmerised by his co-star’s looks, is distracted and fails to understand the concepts. Dosanjh and Sanon then send Sharma to find out what is trending so as to understand better what their audience expects from the film.

Watch the video here

The film, directed by Rohit Jugraj and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, went on floors in February last year and the shooting was wrapped up more than a month ago. Arjun Patiyala will feature Dosanjh in a small town cop’s role while Sanon essays the role of a crime journalist. It is scheduled to open in theatres on 19 July.

Updated Date: Jun 18, 2019 12:08:24 IST