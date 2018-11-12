You are here:

Arjun Kapoor wraps up filming of Raj Kumar Gupta's upcoming espionage thriller, India's Most Wanted

Arjun Kapoor completed the shooting of India's Most Wanted on 11 November.

The actor announced the news on social media.

"Some journeys are special because of the team and the effort that the people put in to fulfil a vision... as my 12th film #indiasmostwanted wraps today all I can say is @rajkumar_rkg sir. It's been an honour and privilege to work with you and your team to tell a story that needed to be told and to play one of the many unsung heroes we have in our country."

The 33-year-old actor, who is collaborating with Raj Kumar Gupta on the project, will be seen playing the role of an intelligence officer for the first time on celluloid.

India's Most Wanted is a co-production between the director Gupta and Fox Star India.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Nov 12, 2018 17:15 PM