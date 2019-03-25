Arjun Kapoor lobbies for fair depiction of Bollywood's leading ladies by media: 'It's high time equality begins in headlines'

Arjun Kapoor has observed how there needs to be an accurate depiction by the media of Bollywood's leading ladies. Referring to an article which names only the male leads of the films that are slated to clash at the box office later this year, Arjun wrote on Twitter that it is time that news headlines become more gender inclusive.

While the headline of the article read, "It's Kartik Aaryan vs Arjun Kapoor! Pati Patni Aur Woh to clash with Panipat on December 6, 2019", Arjun argued how the names of the heroines of these films, Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday, should also have been included in the headline.

I think we ought to include @kritisanon@bhumipednekar & @Official_Ananya s names when we refer to our films... it’s high time equality begins with the headlines... https://t.co/eb5BNEUCln — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) March 24, 2019

Kriti Sanon applauded Arjun's initiative by replying to his tweet.