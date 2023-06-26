Arijit Singh recreates magic with his soulful voice in the Pasoori Nu song from Satyaprem Ki Katha!
Pasoori Nu from 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' is sung by Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar
The craze among the audience for Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures’ Satyaprem Ki Katha is constantly rising as the film is all set to release this week. After its heart-winning trailer, the songs have profoundly kept the hype of this soulful musical romantic pure love story at its peak. Now, to take the excitement of the audience a notch higher, the makers are here with the ‘Pasoori Nu‘ song that has rejuvenated all the love for this blockbuster song with Arijit Singh’s magical voice.
The songs of Satyaprem Ki Katha has cemented a special place in the hearts of the masses and with each song from the album, the love from the audience is rising. Now, having added the ‘Pasoori Nu‘ song to its super hit album, the makers have guaranteed that the film is a musical blockbuster. As the song looks truly amazing with its heart-touching tunes, the chemistry of golden pair Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are truly setting a new couple goals on this super hit song. Moreover, as Kartik Aaryan and Arijit Singh come back together yet again to recreate this masterpiece, with Arijit’s voice it’s justified that no one could have recreated this song better than him.
‘Pasoori Nu’ from ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ is sung by Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar. The music is given by Rochak Kohli X Ali Sethi. The lyrics of the song are given by Gurpreet Saini X Ali Sethi.
Related Articles
The whole music of ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha‘ is soulful as well as peppy. Its previously released songs like Naseeb Se, Aaj Ke Baad, Gujju Pataka, and Sun Sajni are already ruling the hearts of the audience and now ‘Pasoori Nu‘ made a new entry, making it more special than ever.
‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora & director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films. Satyaprem Ki Katha will be released in theaters on 29th June 2023.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Ajay Devgn thanks Kartik Aaryan for inaugurating his NY Cinema in Ahmedabad
Sharing a collage on the story of his Instagram account, Ajay wrote, “Hi Kartik Aaryan, thank you for visiting our NY Cinemas theatre in Ahmedabad, Next time, we should do this exercise together. It will be fun.”
Kartik Aaryan's trainer on the actor gaining 14 kg for Freddy: 'His dedication is next level'
Guiding Kartik through the transformation, the celebrity fitness trainer, Samir Jaura shared in a recent interview with a leading daily.
Kartik Aaryan reveals his fur ball Katori doesn’t let him leave for work, calls her 'Spoilt Kid'
Looking as charming as ever, Kartik Aaryan donned a pink hoodie with Dalmatian graphics printed on it.