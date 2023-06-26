The craze among the audience for Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures’ Satyaprem Ki Katha is constantly rising as the film is all set to release this week. After its heart-winning trailer, the songs have profoundly kept the hype of this soulful musical romantic pure love story at its peak. Now, to take the excitement of the audience a notch higher, the makers are here with the ‘Pasoori Nu‘ song that has rejuvenated all the love for this blockbuster song with Arijit Singh’s magical voice.

The songs of Satyaprem Ki Katha has cemented a special place in the hearts of the masses and with each song from the album, the love from the audience is rising. Now, having added the ‘Pasoori Nu‘ song to its super hit album, the makers have guaranteed that the film is a musical blockbuster. As the song looks truly amazing with its heart-touching tunes, the chemistry of golden pair Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are truly setting a new couple goals on this super hit song. Moreover, as Kartik Aaryan and Arijit Singh come back together yet again to recreate this masterpiece, with Arijit’s voice it’s justified that no one could have recreated this song better than him.

‘Pasoori Nu’ from ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ is sung by Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar. The music is given by Rochak Kohli X Ali Sethi. The lyrics of the song are given by Gurpreet Saini X Ali Sethi.

The whole music of ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha‘ is soulful as well as peppy. Its previously released songs like Naseeb Se, Aaj Ke Baad, Gujju Pataka, and Sun Sajni are already ruling the hearts of the audience and now ‘Pasoori Nu‘ made a new entry, making it more special than ever.

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora & director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films. Satyaprem Ki Katha will be released in theaters on 29th June 2023.

