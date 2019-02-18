Ariana Grande's thank u, next tops Billboard 200, has biggest streaming week ever for a pop album

Ariana Grande's new album thank u, next bagged the No 1 spot on Billboard's 200 albums chart in the week ending on 14 February, reports Billboard. During its first week, it earned 360,000 album units with 116,000 from traditional album sales and 228,000 from streaming equivalent albums (SEAs).

With this, Grande earned her fourth No 1, second in less than six months of Sweetener's release. The popstar earning back to back No 1s is the fastest since K-pop group secured its first two No 1 in just over three months in 2018 for Love Yourself: Tear and Love Yourself: Answer. In 2017, rapper Future achieved successive No 1 spots for his self-titled album and HNDRXX, writes Billboard .

Thank u, next also marks the biggest streaming week ever for a pop album or a female artist's album.

Grande won her first Grammy on 11 February after she publicly blasted Grammys producer Ken Ehrlich and accused him of lying about why she was no longer performing at the show. “I know i’m not there tonight (trust, i tried and still truly wished it had worked out tbh) and i know i said i try not to put too much weight into these things .... but (expletive) ....... this is wild and beautiful. thank you so much,” she tweeted after learning about her win.

Updated Date: Feb 18, 2019 12:24:00 IST