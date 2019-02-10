You are here:

Ariana Grande exchanges tweets with NASA, Buzz Aldrin after mentioning space agency in new song

FP Staff

Feb 10, 2019 15:55:48 IST

'NASA', the third track from Ariana Grande's new album thank u, next led to a Twitter exchange between her and the space agency's official account.

Ariana Grande in '7 Rings' from thank u next. Screenshot from YouTube

Ariana Grande in '7 Rings' from thank u next. Screenshot from YouTube

NASA wrote that the acronym was trending on Twitter and thought it would be about one of the organisation's new discoveries but later realised that it was Grande's song. The popstar replied with four emoji: a black heart, the Vulcan salute, a moon and an astronaut.

The song pays homage to the 1969 Apollo 11 landing on the moon with Ru Paul's drag race contestant Shangela reciting the female version of Neil Armstrong's iconic quote in the beginning: "This is one small step for woman, one giant leap for woman-kind."

Buzz Aldrin, Armstrong's colleague from the mission, also shared NASA's tweet and wondered when he would be featured in one of her songs. Grande seemed speechless, from the liberal use of ellipses, in her response. She wrote that he could have not one song but a whole album dedicated to him.

Prior to the release of her album, Grande dismissed Grammys producer Ken Ehrlich's claim that the she would not be perform at the awards ceremony because "she felt it was too late for her to pull something together for sure." She accused Ehrlich of lying and explained that she took this decision because she felt her creativity and self expression were stifled by him.

Updated Date: Feb 10, 2019 15:57:52 IST

tags: 7 Rings , Ariana Grande , Buzz Aldrin , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Grammy Awards 2019 , Grammys , Nasa , Ru Paul’s Drag Race , shangela , Share Worthy , Shareworthy , Thank u next , Tune In , TuneIn

also see

Ariana Grande calls out Grammy producer Ken Ehrlich, explains why she won't be performing at event

Ariana Grande calls out Grammy producer Ken Ehrlich, explains why she won't be performing at event

Ariana Grande's newest single '7 Rings' from thank u, next debuts at No 1 on Billboard Hot 100

Ariana Grande's newest single '7 Rings' from thank u, next debuts at No 1 on Billboard Hot 100

Grammy Awards 2019: BTS, nominated for Love Yourself: Tear, likely to be one of the presenters

Grammy Awards 2019: BTS, nominated for Love Yourself: Tear, likely to be one of the presenters