Ariana Grande exchanges tweets with NASA, Buzz Aldrin after mentioning space agency in new song

'NASA', the third track from Ariana Grande's new album thank u, next led to a Twitter exchange between her and the space agency's official account.

NASA wrote that the acronym was trending on Twitter and thought it would be about one of the organisation's new discoveries but later realised that it was Grande's song. The popstar replied with four emoji: a black heart, the Vulcan salute, a moon and an astronaut.

Hey @ArianaGrande, we saw 'NASA' trending this morning and thought it was about one of our new discoveries. But we realized that you might need some space. 🎶 It’s like you’re the universe and we’re N-A-S-A 🎶 Check out the universe: https://t.co/hRtKDqTkiZpic.twitter.com/p3aAZEwMfv — NASA (@NASA) February 8, 2019

The song pays homage to the 1969 Apollo 11 landing on the moon with Ru Paul's drag race contestant Shangela reciting the female version of Neil Armstrong's iconic quote in the beginning: "This is one small step for woman, one giant leap for woman-kind."

Buzz Aldrin, Armstrong's colleague from the mission, also shared NASA's tweet and wondered when he would be featured in one of her songs. Grande seemed speechless, from the liberal use of ellipses, in her response. She wrote that he could have not one song but a whole album dedicated to him.

...................................................honest to god....... someone come check on me https://t.co/T3n3WIvY9n — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 9, 2019

buzz .................. u can have a whole album honestly https://t.co/T3n3WIvY9n — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 9, 2019

Prior to the release of her album, Grande dismissed Grammys producer Ken Ehrlich's claim that the she would not be perform at the awards ceremony because "she felt it was too late for her to pull something together for sure." She accused Ehrlich of lying and explained that she took this decision because she felt her creativity and self expression were stifled by him.

Updated Date: Feb 10, 2019 15:57:52 IST