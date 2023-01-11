Beginning her career at the age of 15, American singer, songwriter, and actress Ariana Grande rose to fame after she appeared as Cat Valentine in the TV show Victorious and Sam & Cat on Nickelodeon. But not many know that the much-loved singer’s journey began much before that. Despite the successful run of the shows, Ariana’s breakthrough came after she made her stage debut at the age of eight as Annie in the eponymous musical at Florida’s Little Palm Family Theatre. Now, 22 years after her maiden stage performance, an old interview of eight-year-old Ariana has taken the internet by storm. In the video, little Ariana can be heard describing her excitement after being cast as the lead of the musical. Witnessing the video, several fans took to the comments section and claimed that they couldn’t recognise her in one go, and many claimed that they thought that it was Juni from Spy Kids.

The now-viral video was shared by a historical meme page on Twitter called Historic Vids, with the caption, “Ariana Grande’s first interview when she got her first role in a musical theatre.”

Ariana Grande’s first interview when she got her first role in a musical theatre pic.twitter.com/K7CSezPYiO — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) January 6, 2023



In the video, an excited Ariana can be seen in a chirpy mood, as she bagged the lead in the musical. The viral video opens by showing a reporter asking the cute Ariana if Annie is her first-ever role and if she was scared to audition. Responding to the same, Ariana affirms that she was not scared or nervous about the audition, but instead celebrated after learning that she got Annie’s role. Ariana in the video said, “It was actually fun. I was excited.” After her confident answer, the interviewer quizzes her about how she felt when she learned about the big news. To which Ariana replied, “I was like, celebrating. I was just so happy.” On learning that she bagged the lead role, Ariana further said, “’I was just like ‘who did I get?’ and he was like ‘Annie!’ and I’m like ‘ahhhhh!’”

Ariana Grande’s first interview when she got her first role in a musical theatre pic.twitter.com/K7CSezPYiO — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) January 6, 2023



Since the video is posted, the comments section is flooded with users’ excitement after witnessing the eight-year-old Ariana. One user commented, “Total confidence and skill at a young age. Clearly, she was born to sing and perform.”

Total confidence and skilled at a young age. Clearly she was born to sing and perform — Johnny Cake (@johnnycakeeuro) January 7, 2023



Many pointed out her curly hair and said, “Damn. She had that curly afro hair, wow.”

Damn. She had that curly afro hair, wow.💀 — Paradigm City (@ParadigmCityy) January 7, 2023



A user said, “For a sec, I thought it was Juni from Spy Kids.”

For a sec, I thought it was Juni from Spy Kids — Chris (@TheMadMachad) January 6, 2023



So far, the video has been viewed more than two million times and has garnered around sixty thousand likes.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.