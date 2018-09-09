Ariana Grande shares photograph of ex boyfriend Mac Miller as tribute after rapper's sudden demise

Ariana Grande has mourned the sudden demise of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller by sharing a picture of the rapper on her Instagram. The 26-year-old rapper was pronounced dead on Friday of an apparent overdose.

Grande, 25, shared a black-and-white photograph of Miller looking at the camera while sitting on the grass. The pop star shared the image without a caption.



Fans of Miller took to the comments section of Grande's Instagram to post abusive messages and blamed her Miller's death. Grande, who is yet to comment publicly on Miller's death, has since disabled the comments on her Instagram account.

Many on Twitter defended Grande, saying that she should not be targeted for the rapper's death. A source told Entertainment Tonight that Grande is "devastated" and "very upset" by Miller's death. "Despite their split, Ariana had always been supportive of his sobriety," the source said.

In the past, many people had blamed Grande for Miller's reported substance abuse while he was alive. After their breakup, Grande had responded to a fan who blamed her for the rapper's reported DUI arrest, saying doing so was minimising her own self-worth.

The duo dated for two years before their break up in May. After their split, Grande started dating comedian Pete Davidson with whom she got engaged in June.

Miller, whose real name was Malcolm McCormick, was pronounced dead at 11:51 am at his Studio City, California, home on Friday, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed. A cause of death is yet to be determined.

