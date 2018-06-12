You are here:

Ariana Grande reportedly engaged to comedian Pete Davidson, weeks after singer and SNL star began dating

Los Angeles: Singer Ariana Grande and comedian Pete Davidson reportedly got engaged after several weeks of dating.

"It's a recent engagement. They're just two people who found love quickly and make each other happy all the time. They both started talking about it this past weekend. It's nothing they've been hiding," a source close to the couple told people.com.

Grande tweeted an emoji-filled message moments after the news went public on Monday.

"I love you," she wrote, flanked by laughing monkey faces. She continued by writing "sm" (presumably "so much") before adding more monkey faces and signing off with "ok bye".

i love u sm hi & thank u i love u bye — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 12, 2018

The pair, who began dating shortly after Grande's breakup from rapper Mac Miller in May, have been using social media to express their affection for one another.

Davidson confirmed he had split from his longtime girlfriend Cazzie David in May.

Updated Date: Jun 12, 2018 18:48 PM