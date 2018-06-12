You are here:

Ariana Grande reportedly engaged to comedian Pete Davidson, weeks after singer and SNL star began dating

IANS

Jun,12 2018 18:47:54 IST

Los Angeles: Singer Ariana Grande and comedian Pete Davidson reportedly got engaged after several weeks of dating.

File image of Ariana Grande. Reuters

File image of Ariana Grande. Reuters

"It's a recent engagement. They're just two people who found love quickly and make each other happy all the time. They both started talking about it this past weekend. It's nothing they've been hiding," a source close to the couple told people.com.

Grande tweeted an emoji-filled message moments after the news went public on Monday.

"I love you," she wrote, flanked by laughing monkey faces. She continued by writing "sm" (presumably "so much") before adding more monkey faces and signing off with "ok bye".

The pair, who began dating shortly after Grande's breakup from rapper Mac Miller in May, have been using social media to express their affection for one another.

Davidson confirmed he had split from his longtime girlfriend Cazzie David in May.

Updated Date: Jun 12, 2018 18:48 PM

tags: #Ariana Grande #BuzzPatrol #Comedian Pete Davidson #Hollywood #Pete Davidson

also see

Hacksaw Ridge star Vince Vaughn arrested in California on suspicion of drunken driving

Hacksaw Ridge star Vince Vaughn arrested in California on suspicion of drunken driving

Avengers: Infinity War writers reveal it was 'difficult' to incorporate plot points around the six stones

Avengers: Infinity War writers reveal it was 'difficult' to incorporate plot points around the six stones

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds never cease to savagely troll each other on social media; here's their latest exchange

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds never cease to savagely troll each other on social media; here's their latest exchange