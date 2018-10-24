You are here:

Ariana Grande remembers late rapper Mac Miller, shares Instagram video of former boyfriend

FP Staff

Oct,24 2018 11:59:22 IST

Ariana Grande posted a video of Mac Miller getting ready for the Oscars on her Instagram story on Monday, 22 October, where the late singer is seen interacting with Grande's grandmother.

The black and white clip showed Miller getting his tuxedo fixed, with a Elton John show playing on the TV in the background. Pointing to John's outfit, Miller is seen saying "I should have worn that", soon realising that he was being recorded.

The the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, and earned kudos from the likes of Jay-Z and Chance the Rapper, died on 7 September at age 26 of an apparent overdose.

Ariana Grande and Mac Miller performing together. Twitter/@zesty_ariana

On 15 September, Grande, who used to date Miller, shared a heartfelt Instagram post where she said that she was sorry as she could not save the "sweetest soul'' who was her "dearest friend". Grande also shared a video which showed the couple laughing together as he asked her to stop filming him when he was telling a story. After his death, Grande shared a black-and-white photograph in a tribute to Miller.

Miller went through a publicised break-up with Grande earlier this year. The duo dated for two years before their break up in May. After their split, Grande started seeing Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson and got engaged to him in June before recently parting ways, as per Variety

Updated Date: Oct 24, 2018 11:59 AM

