Ariana Grande, Barbra Streisand perform surprise duet of 'No More Tears (Enough Is Enough)' in Chicago

Ariana Grande joined Barbra Streisand in Chicago on 6 August (Tuesday) to perform 'No More Tears (Enough Is Enough)'. The song was originally recorded by Barbra in 1979 along with the late Donna Summers.

The singers were dressed in matching black outfits as they performed the classic disco number.

Watch the video of the performance here.

.@ArianaGrande performed a duet with @BarbraStreisand during a surprise guest appearance at the legend’s show in Chicago. 💕 pic.twitter.com/Dc0czZ62Kl — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 7, 2019

Grande recently headlined the Lollapalooza music festival in the Windy City, where she debuted her new single 'Boyfriend', writes Billboard. Prior to this surprise duet, Streisand had shared a photograph of their manicures with the caption, "made a new friend."

View this post on Instagram Made a new friend... A post shared by Barbra Streisand (@barbrastreisand) on Aug 5, 2019 at 5:47pm PDT

Grande took to Twitter to express her excitement on sharing the stage with Streisand along with a photograph with the actress-singer from their rehearsals.

hello shaking and crying. thank u @BarbraStreisand. don’t have words yet goodbye. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 7, 2019

Grande had surprised her fans at Coachella 2019, when she was joined by Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC. Together, they sang ‘Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored’, a track that samples ‘NSYNC’s hit ‘It Makes Me Ill’, from their 2000 album No Strings Attached.

According to NME, Grande announced her return to TV by making a cameo in Jim Carrey's Showtime series' Kidding season 2. She is also a part of Ryan Murphy's Netflix adaptation of the musical, The Prom. Other cast members include Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, James Corden, Awkwafina, Keegan-Michael Key and Andrew Rannells. Grande's album Sweetener won the Best Pop Vocal Album Grammy this year.

In July, Streisand collaborated with singer-actor Kris Krisofferson on a live rendition of 'The Love Inside' from their 1976 musical, A Star is Born. This is the first time the pair have sung this song live, more than 40 years after the film's release.

Updated Date: Aug 07, 2019 14:27:00 IST