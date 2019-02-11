Grammys 2019: Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, Lady Gaga bag top honours; see full list of winners
The Grammy Awards 2019 kicked off 10 February with a group of powerful women, including Michelle Obama and Lady Gaga, describing the role of music in their lives — a display that came a year after female voices were somewhat muted at the 2018 ceremony. Kendrick Lamar and Drake were in the lead with seven and eight nominations, respectively. The ceremony's other categories were dominated by female musicians, including H.E.R., Cardi B and Janelle Monae, among others.
Here is the list of winners.
Record of the Year
Childish Gambino - 'This Is America'
Song of the Year
Childish Gambino - 'This Is America'
Album of the Year
Kacey Musgraves - Golden Hour
Best Pop Solo Performance
Lady Gaga - 'Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?'
Best Rap Album
Cardi B - Invasion of Privacy
Best R&B Album
H.E.R. - H.E.R.
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper - 'Shallow'
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Willie Nelson - My Way
Best Pop Vocal Album
Ariana Grande - Sweetener
Best Dance Recording
Silk City and Dua Lipa feat Diplo & Mark Ronson - 'Electricity'
Best Country Album
Kacey Musgraves - Golden Hour
Best Reggae Album
Sting and Shaggy - 44/876
Best Rap Performance (Tie)
Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future and James Blake - 'King's Dead'
Anderson Paak - 'Bubblin'
Best Rap/Sung Collaboration
Childish Gambino - 'This is America'
Best Rap Song
Drake - 'God's Plan'
Best Rock Performance
Chris Cornell - 'When Bad Does Good'
Best Metal Performance
High on Fire - 'Electric Messiah'
Best Rock Song
St. Vincent - 'Masseduction'
Best American Roots Song
Brandi Carlile - The Joke
Best Alternative Music Album
Beck - Colors
Best Rock Album
Greta Van Fleet - From the Fires
Best R&B Performance
H.E.R. feat Daniel Caesar - 'Best Part'
Best American Roots Performance
Brandi Carlile - The Joke
Best Traditional R&B Performance (Tie)
Leon Bridges - 'Bet Ain't Worth the Hand'
PJ Morton feat Yebba - 'How Deep Is Your Love'
Best R&B Song
Ella Mai - 'Boo'd Up'
Best Americana Album
Brandi Carlile - 'By the Way, I Forgive You'
Best Urban Contemporary Album
The Carters - Everything Is Love
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Justice - Woman Worldwide
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
The Greatest Showman
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
Ludwig Göransson for Black Panther
Best Song Written for Visual Media
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper - 'Shallow'
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Pharrell Williams
Best Music Video
Childish Gambino - 'This is America'
Best Music Film
Quincy
Best New Artist
Dua Lipa
(With inputs from The Associated Press)
Updated Date: Feb 11, 2019 10:59:55 IST