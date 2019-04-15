Ariana Grande performs with *NSYNC, Nicki Minaj and Diddy at Coachella 2019

On Sunday, popstar Ariana Grande performed her headlining set at the first weekend of California’s annual music festival, Coachella. She started with hit singles from her fifth and latest 2019 album, thank u, next, including ‘God Is a Woman’ and ‘Bad Idea’. She then launched into ‘Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored’, a track that samples ‘NSYNC’s hit ‘It Makes Me Ill’, from their 2000 album No Strings Attached.

Following the song, she was joined on stage by the four members of the boy band, including Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick with Justin Timberlake being the only one who was absent. Together, they performed ‘NSYNC’s classic hit single ‘Tearin’ Up My Heart’, the second single off their eponymous 1997 album.

NSYNC’s members took to social media to express their gratitude towards Grande.



Besides the boy band, Grande also shared the stage with rapper and songwriter Nicki Minaj for their 2014 collaboration ‘Bang Bang’ while rapper and singer Diddy aka Sean Combs joined her for ‘Mo Money Mo Problems’.

Other songs off her set included ‘7 Rings’, ‘Love Me Harder’, ‘breathin’, ‘needy’, ‘Right There’, ‘Break Your Heart’, ‘NASA’, ‘goodnight n go’, ‘In My Head’, ‘The Light Is Coming’, ‘Into You’, ‘Dangerous Woman’, ‘Break Free’ and ‘no tears left to cry’.

She ended her set with an encore of ‘thank u, next’. Her next Coachella headliner will be on the festival’s second weekend on 21 April.

