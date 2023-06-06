'Aren't we young anymore?' Kangana Ranaut asks Salman Khan as her 'Dus Ka Dum' video goes viral

Back in 2009, Kangana Ranaut graced Salman Khan’s show Dus Ka Dum for the promotions of one of her films. The duo had a blast and Khan was seen in his usual boisterous and hilarious avatar. A clip that has suddenly gone viral, thanks to one of the actress’ fan-clubs, Ranaut can be seen trying to wear a Ghagra and Choli and then dance to a Madhuri Dixit song.

Seeing the video, Ranaut shared a note on her Instagram story and wrote- “OMG!!! SK why do we look so young?? Does that mean we aren’t anymore?”

Kangana Ranaut has always spoken her heart out in interviews and on Instagram. Recently, she shared something about what we call the ‘airport looks’ trend. Ranaut shared multiple pictures from her different airport looks and wrote a long note on her Instagram story to share how she unintentionally began this so-called trend.

She wrote- “Brainwashed by magazine editors and fashion industry to look a western woman so that I only fill the pockets of international designers. Ashamed to repeat clothes always buying without any care about the impact of my choices on the environment.”

She added, “While I act like a bimbo, the system hails me as a fashionista to encourage me to promote more international brands while my own people like weavers and handicrafts men dying slow and steady death.”

On vanity issues

Then they shrewdly start to price tag everything I wear making it a vanity issue for me and guess what I fall for the trap now more than style it’s about brands even for a genuinely stylish person. Fashion brands make you work for them for free by just sending clothes and bags…they start to hijack cultures and tradition of an entire civilisation

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.