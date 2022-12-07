Are Shah Rukh Khan, Rakshit Shetty, Rohit Shetty and Rishab Shetty actually teaming up for a film?
While a lot of people are dreaming to see such an amazing team on a project, the source has give a rest to all the rumors that have been hovering around.
The rumors of Shah Rukh Khan, Rakshit Shetty, and Rishab Shetty, teaming up with Hombale Films on a film directed by Rohit Shetty have been taking around. Before this rumor gets more fire, the truth has come to the surface denying all such talks about the same.
A source close to the production house says, “There is “no truth” to this development. After KGF, KGF 2, and Kantara, the next Pan India film from Hombale Films is Salaar with Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. It is directed by Prashanth Neel. The banner is planning one more film for 2023, the casting of which is yet undisclosed.”
While a lot of people are dreaming to see such an amazing team on a project, the source has give a rest to all the rumors that have been hovering around.
Moreover, Hombale films have given some of the biggest blockbusters of the year with films like KGF, KGF 2, and Kantara. While all these films made their distinct presence in the heart of the audience, they went on to conquer the box office of the world breaking multiple records. With these films, Hombale films also hold the credit to take the name of the Kannada industry on the world map.
Needless to say that the news has spread like wildfire. Setting the internet ablaze, millions of SRKians took to their social media to announce the same. However, it must be noted that neither Shah Rukh, nor Hombale films have confirmed the reports. While the fans are waiting with bated breaths, the announcement is expected to be made soon. It must be noted that if the project is given a green signal then this will be SRK’s second pan India project after Atlee’s Jawan.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Watch: Shah Rukh Khan shares a video with fans as he completes the Saudi Arabia schedule of Dunki
Treating his insta family a few hours back, Shah Rukh dropped a video, wherein he has expressed his happiness that the Dunki team was able to finish the shoot on time and talked about his experience of shooting in Saudi.
Sharon Stone's priceless reaction on seeing Shah Rukh Khan seated next to her is winning the internet
Witnessing King Khan next to her, the Basic Instinct actress gasps at first and then exclaims ‘oh my God!’
Siddharth Anand on Pathaan: 'We will release the songs of the film before the theatrical trailer'
Siddharth Anand says, "Pathaan has two spectacular songs. And fortunately both are so incredible that they are potential chartbuster anthems of the year."