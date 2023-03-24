Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman and acclaimed director Mani Ratnam are currently in London to work on the music of their upcoming movie Ponniyin Selvan 2. AR Rahman has shared a photo on Twitter where they can be seen standing in front of Abbey Road Studios, a music recording studio at 3 Abbey Road in St John’s Wood, City of Westminster. It is evident from his tweet that the music maestro is working to surprise his fans with yet another song. Ponniyin Selvan 2 stars actors like Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who were also featured in the previous part of the franchise. Both parts of Ponniyin Selvan are an adoption of a Tamil Novel of the same name, written by Kalki Krishnamurthy.

Released last year, Ponniyin Selvan 1 was a box office hit. Besides Vikram and Aishwarya, its cast included stars like Trisha Krishnan, Karthik Sivakumar, and Jayam Ravi. The makers of the Ponniyin Selvan franchise had released a short teaser of the sequel in December last year. The Hindi version of the movie’s first song ‘Ruaa Ruaa‘ was released on Monday. The song has been written by Gulzar and sung by Shilpa Rao. Ponniyin Selvan 2 is set to release on 28 April, 2023 in theatres. Ponniyin Selvan 1 marked the third collaboration between Aishwarya and Vikram after they were seen together in Raavanan and Raavan.

The story of Ponniyin Selvan 1 revolved around the power struggle during the Chola rule between ADs 900 and 950. The plot’s three main characters are the ruler Sundara Chozhan and his sons Aaditha Karikalan and Arunmozhi Varman. The storyline is based on the conspiracy and power struggles among the main characters and people around them.

In Ponniyin Selvan 2, Arulmozhi Varman will continue on his journey towards becoming Rajaraja I, the greatest ruler of the historic Chola empire in southern India.

