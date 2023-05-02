Amid the ongoing hearing on the validation of same-sex marriage, Kangana Ranaut has shared her opinion and backed it. Lending support to same-sex marriage, the actress has said people’s preferences do not matter when their “hearts are one”. The National Award winner further described marriage as “a bond of love”.

During a recent press conference, Kangana said, “Jo shaadi hoti hai, woh dil ke rishte hote hai, ye sab hi jante hai. Jab logo ke dil mil gaye hai, baaki kuch logo ki jo preference hai, usme hum kya bol sakte hai (Marriage is a matter of the heart, and everyone knows that. When hearts have met, what can we say about people’s preferences)?”

A person ‘cancelled’ by the ‘liberal’ media has no right to an opinion right? Even if her statement is humane, brave & timely all at once? Kangana Ranaut speaks for #marriageequality. Something that most movie stars have been shy of doing. From one Queen to another, Thankyou 🏳️‍🌈 https://t.co/dxE8TjmaYm — Apurva (@Apurvasrani) May 1, 2023

Apurva Asrani, co-writer of her 2017 film “Simran“, thanked the actor for backing “marriage equality” at a time when most stars are shy of speaking up. “A person ‘cancelled’ by the ‘liberal’ media has no right to an opinion right? Even if her statement is humane, brave & timely all at once? Kangana Ranaut speaks for #marriageequality. Something that most movie stars have been shy of doing. From one Queen to another, Thankyou,” said Asrani.

Kangana will be next seen in Chandramukhi 2 and her solo directorial debut Emergency. Besides Chandramukhi 2 and Emergency, Kangana also has Tejas in the pipeline where she will be seen as an Air Force pilot.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.