Apple TV+ orders The Supermodels, docu-series exploring Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista's careers

Apple TV+ has ordered The Supermodels, an event docu-series that will feature exclusive access to and interviews with Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, and Christy Turlington.

The four women will revisit their careers and collective disruption of the ‘90s fashion scene, which continues to reverberate today.

Their prestige was so extraordinary that it enabled the four to supersede the brands they showcased, making the names Naomi, Cindy, Linda, and Christy, as prominent as the designers who styled them. The docu-series explores how today, the four supermodels remain on the frontlines of culture through activism, philanthropy, and business prowess.

Hailing from Imagine Documentaries, the project will be directed and executive produced by two-time Academy Award-winner Barbara Kopple (Harlan County, USA, American Dream, Shut Up & Sing), and executive produced by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, along with Campbell, Crawford, Evangelista, and Turlington, who have joined in partnership on the series.

The docu-series, produced under Apple’s exclusive, first-look agreement with Imagine Documentaries, will also be executive produced by Sara Bernstein, and Justin Wilkes.

