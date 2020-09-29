Billie Eilish's documentary to release in US theatres and Apple TV+ in February 2021

The documentary is directed by RJ Cutler, best known for The September Issue, which followed Vogue fashion magazine editor Anna Wintour.

Apple is set to release its highly anticipated documentary about multiple Grammy winning-singer and songwriter Billie Eilish in February.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry will premiere both in theatres and on Apple TV+.

Check out the announcement below

RJ Cutler, best known for singer John Belushi's eponymous docu and The September Issue which followed Vogue fashion magazine editor Anna Wintour, has directed the Apple Original Films doc.

The World's a Little Blurry is produced by Interscope Films, Darkroom, This Machine and Lighthouse Management & Media.

Eilish, 18, ruled the most recent Grammy Awards with her debut album, When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, winning five trophies, including best new artist and album of the year.

In July, Eilish has dropped her new song My Future, produced by her brother Finneas O'Connell, who often co-writes and produces Eilish's music.

"We wrote this at the very beginning of quarantine. It's a song that's really, really personal and special to me. When we wrote this song, it was exactly where my head was at — hopeful, excited and a crazy amount of self-reflection and self-growth," the 18-year-old singer said about the song.

"But recently it has also taken on a lot of new meaning in the context of what's happening in the world now. I hope you can all find meaning in it for yourselves," she added.

The song was her first release since the official track of the upcoming James Bond movie No Time to Die, which has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)