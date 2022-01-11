On daughter Vamika's birthday, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli shared a cute bedtime selfie. Check out their photo.

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli’s daughter Vamika has turned one today. They occasionally show a glimpse of the little one on their respective Instagram accounts but have been protective of her privacy and have not revealed her face to the media.

On the eve of their daughter Vamika‘s first birthday, the duo shared a bedtime selfie with their daughter. The picture showed the actor and Virat cuddling with each other. She can be seen wearing a black sweatshirt with the hood pulled up, and Virat is seen wearing a Team India jacket over his T-shirt. “Who goes to bed at 9:30?” Anushka asked in the caption. She is currently in South Africa with Virat and the team.

Check picture here:

Anushka’s brother and producing partner, Karnesh Ssharma, also took to Instagram Stories to wish his niece a happy birthday. Sharing a collage of her photos with Anushka and Virat, he wrote, “Happy growing up kiddo. Lots more memories to the best parents.”

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli began dating after they did a shampoo commercial together. The couple dated for a few years and got married in a private ceremony in Tuscany, Italy in the year 2017.

On the work front, Anushka will be seen in the upcoming cricket biopic Chakda ‘Xpress. Based on the underdog story of the Indian women’s cricket team, the film will arrive on Netflix and will feature Anushka as the fast bowler Jhulan Goswami. Anushka has remained busy as a producer; her Clean Slate Filmz banner released the Amazon Prime Video hit Paatal Lok, as well as the Netflix film Bulbbul. She is also co-producing Qala, the debut film of Irrfan Khan’s son Babil.