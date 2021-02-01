Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli reveal name of their baby girl, Vamika, share first picture

'Sleep is elusive but our hearts are so full,' wrote Anushka Sharma in a social media post.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have shared the first image of their baby daughter and her name -- Vamika.

The couple shared the image on social media, alongside the caption, "We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level! Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes!"

The couple on 11 January, announced that they have become parents to a baby girl. Indian skipper Kohli took to Twitter to share that both Anushka and the baby are healthy and how they feel beyond blessed to start a new chapter of their lives.

The couple had earlier sent a note to the paparazzi, appealing them to refrain from taking images of their newly born daughter. The couple has written that as parents, they have a simple request to make, adding, "We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support."

Sharma and Kohli, both 32, first met on the sets of a commercial and dated for four years before getting married in a private ceremony in Italy on 11 December, 2017.