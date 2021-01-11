Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli become parents to a baby girl, share news on social media

In an Instagram post, Virat Kohli said, 'Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives.'

Anushka Sharma and husband Virat Kohli have become parents to a baby girl.

In a social media post, the Indian skipper said, “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat.”

The couple had announced the pregnancy in August 2020. In identical posts, they had written, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ❤️.”

Kohli and Sharma's wedding took place at the Borgo Finocchieto luxury retreat near Tuscany in Italy in 2017 that was kept strictly private with only close friends and family.

On the work front, Sharma's last role was in Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in 2018. She recently produced an OTT series and a film, Paatal Lok for Amazon Prime Video and Bulbbul for Netflix, respectively via Clean Slate Filmz. Her production house has previously bankrolled NH10, Phillauri, and Pari that dealt with unconventional subjects.