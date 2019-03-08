You are here:

Anushka Sharma to reportedly produce web series for Amazon, based on Tarun Tejpal's book

FP Staff

Mar 08, 2019 13:37:08 IST

After producing films like NH10, Phillauri and Pari, Anushka Sharma will soon foray into the digital space. Her production banner Clean Slate Company will reportedly be rolling out a web series for Amazon's streaming platform, found Pune Mirror.

Anushka Sharma. Image from Twitter @bollywoodchickz

The web series will reportedly be based on former editor-in-chief of Tehelka, Tarun Tejpal's crime thriller The Story of My Assassins, which follows a journalist who decides to investigate five hit-men hired to kill him and along the way. In 2013, Tejpal stepped down as from his position at Tehelka for six months after a female colleague accused him of rape. He was subsequently arrested and has been on bail since 1 July 2014.

Mirror mentions that in a recent interview, writer Hardik Mehta, who is scripting the show had revealed that it will be a "Delhi-based investigation drama", "tentatively titled Assassin" and is "along the lines of the US show True Detective."

However, there has been no official word from Amazon and Anushka's banner yet.

Anushka is one of the many Bollywood actors who are a part of projects for OTT platform. Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment is producing Netflix India Original Bard of Blood directed by Kanu Behl (of Titli) which features Emraan Hashmi and Viineet Kumar. The web series is an official adaptation of Bilal Siddiqi's bestselling 2015 book of the same name. It was recently announced that Akshay Kumar will be seen in an action series, tentatively titled The End, for Amazon.

Updated Date: Mar 08, 2019 13:42:31 IST

