Anushka Sharma on pulling off secret wedding to Virat Kohli: We used fake names while talking to the caterer

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's 2017 Tuscan wedding was easily the most unexpected event of the year. The grand event left many baffled, with media houses doing everything in their power to find out how the couple managed to pull off the secret wedding.

While talking about her wedding to cricketer Kohli, Sharma told Vogue, “We wanted to have a home-style wedding. There were only 42 people there, with all our friends and family present. I wanted it to be about Virat and me marrying each other, and not this big celebrity wedding. The energy at our wedding was blessed.” She also revealed that they had to resort to extreme measures to make sure that their wedding remains a secret. She said, “We even used fake names while talking to the caterer; I think Virat’s was Rahul.”

In the same report, Sharma threw light on career choices in and her new-found peace of mind. "If something makes me anxious and uncomfortable, I won’t do it, even if it’s something that I know I must do.”

Over the years, Sharma has made a mark for herself with critically acclaimed roles in films like NH10, Sui Dhaaga and Pari, and huge commercial successes in Sultan and PK. Her last outing was Anand L Rai's Zero, also starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Updated Date: Mar 05, 2019 11:28:05 IST