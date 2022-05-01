Actor Anushka Sharma never fails to surprise her fans with adorable pictures of her and her husband Virat Kohli. On her 34th birthday, let's have a look at some of those pictures.

Anushka Sharma turns 34 today and here's a warm wish to the beautiful actress on her birthday. Born in an Army family, Sharma made her Bollywood debut with the 2008 film Rabb Ne Bana Di Jodi alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The film turned out to be a success and Sharma's performance was applauded both by the audience and the film fraternity.

Soon after, she starred in Badmaash Company, in which she portrayed the role of a bold and independent woman. In a career spanning over a decade, Sharma has aced different roles and carved out a spot for herself.

Anushka Sharma is one of the highest-paid celebs in the industry and has also ventured out into film production. She is married to star cricketer Virat Kohli and is often seen posting adorable pictures with her husband which serve as a treat for their fans.

As Anushka Sharma celebrates her 34th birthday, here is a look at some of her pictures with Virat Kohli:

Anushka Sharma shared pictures with her husband Virat Kohli and the couple looks absolutely hot. While Kohli can be seen in a black suit, Anushka Sharma looks gorgeous in the dress.

Rabb Ne Bana Di Jodi's Taani shared a beautiful and adorable picture with Virat Kohli on the occasion of the New Year.

The actress shared adorable selfies with her husband. The couple's goofiness is too cute.

Anushka Sharma shared an adorable picture with Virat Kohli on the occasion of the latter's birthday. The couple rocks the traditional outfits and looks stunning together.

Sharma's picture with Virat Kohli eating breakfast is sure to give you couple goals.

When it comes to romance, nobody does it better than these two love birds. The couple looks adorable together in this picture which Anushka Sharma shared on the occasion of Valentine's Day.

Sharma shared pictures with her husband Virat Kohli, wherein the couple can be seen welcoming 2021. Anushka Sharma's baby bump is too adorable to miss.

