Angira Dhar, who has previously worked in Netflix's Love Per Square Foot and YRF's web series Bang Baaja Baraat, will be seen in an international project headlined by Anurag Kashyap, reported Mumbai Mirror.

Anurag's next, the publication states would feature, apart from Angira, an Iranian actress and will be shot across Asia and Europe. The film, the same report said has been titled Talagh and is inspired from a true story which will chart an emotional journey of two women belonging to two different parts of the world.

Kashyap is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming romantic drama Manmarziyan with Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal.

Anurag Kashyap confirmed the news and said that the film would be in German, Dari and Pashto and was likely to roll towards the end of 2019 or in early 2020. The film, he said would be shot in extremely difficult locations which he will begin to recce after he has finished his present commitments.

"It’ll be done in gaps between things. There is a lot I have to make time for, including taking the same journey across Asia and Europe as these two women, both physically and emotionally, before it goes on the floors," Anurag told Mumbai Mirror.

Updated Date: Aug 22, 2018 11:34 AM