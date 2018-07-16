You are here:

Anurag Kashyap responds to Rahul Gandhi's remark on Netflix's Sacred Games controversy: That’s a yay

Indo-Asian News Service

Jul,16 2018 10:07:34 IST

New Delhi: Anurag Kashyap has appreciated Congress President Rahul Gandhi's comment on freedom of expression as a fundamental democratic right, in the context of the filmmaker's web show Sacred Games. However, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar has questioned the politician.

Rahul Gandhi (left) and Anurag Kashyap (right). Twitter/ @RahulGandhi, @anuragkashyap72

Netflix's Sacred Games, produced by the Anil Ambani-led Reliance Entertainment's Phantom Films joint venture, is facing a legal petition over the removal of certain content from the web series on the grounds of insulting Rajiv Gandhi.

Breaking his silence over the Sacred Games web series, Rahul Gandhi had tweeted on 14 July,

To that, Kashyap, who has directed the show with Vikramaditya Motwane, replied,

Actress Swara Bhaskar, who often expresses her opinion on socio-political issues, wrote,

Photographer and Bollywood producer Atul Kasbekar said,

Author and screenplay writer Kanika Dhillon also lauded the remark.

Madhur Bhandarkar found a contradiction in Rahul Gandhi's comment. He posted a video, and wrote,

The filmmaker's Indu Sarkar faced the heat from Congress supporters who conjectured the film was an attempt to portray former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and her son Sanjay Gandhi in a negative light. As for Sacred Games, it is based on author Vikram Chandra's eponymous novel. The show has references to the Emergency imposed by the Indira Gandhi government, as well as the Bofors scandal and the Shah Bano case that created a storm during Rajiv Gandhi's tenure as Prime Minister.

Largely, the film industry, audience and even international media has given a thumbs up to the show, which has Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte in pivotal roles. Filmmaker Karan Johar tweeted,

Updated Date: Jul 16, 2018 10:07 AM

