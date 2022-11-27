Anupam Kher had a dream run at the box-office in 2022 with three consecutive hits like The Kashmir Files, Karthikeya 2, Uunchai. And at the News18 Showreel, he said, “These are not your usual stories. The Kashmir Files was about the exodus, Karthikeya 2 was about Krishna consciousness, Uunchai was about the lives of four people above the age of 65. So when such films do well, you get confident that you’ll get to do different stuff.”

He added, “I’ve always done different type of characters. It’s not possible that in the 532 films, all the characters have to be great. But the success of these three films is very interesting.”

In March, the actor delivered one of the biggest blockbusters in the history of Bollywood with The Kashmir Files, which collected over Rs 250 crore at the domestic market against its modest budget of Rs 15-20 crore. It emerged as one of the most profitable films of all-time.