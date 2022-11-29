Anupam Kher slams IFFI jury head Nadav Lapid for calling The Kashmir Files 'vulgar': 'No matter how big the lie is...'
IFFI jury head & Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid called The Kashmir Files 'vulgar' at the closing ceremony.
Israeli filmmaker and jury head of IFFI 2022, Nadav Lapid called Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files a ‘vulgar, propaganda’ film at the festival. Soon, after his speech went viral, we saw several fans and celebs slamming Nadav including the cast of the Vivek Agnihotri directorial.
Anupam Kher took to his Twitter account and wrote, “No matter how high the height of the lie is… It is always small in comparison to the truth.”
झूट का क़द कितना भी ऊँचा क्यों ना हो..
सत्य के मुक़ाबले में हमेशा छोटा ही होता है.. pic.twitter.com/OfOiFgkKtD
— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) November 28, 2022
Darshan Kumar told E Times, “Everyone has their own individual opinions on anything they see and perceive. But one can’t deny the fact is that The Kashmir files is a film which has depicted the actual plight of Kashmiri pandit community, who are still fighting for justice against the brutal acts of terrorism.” He further added, “So this film is not on vulgarity but on reality.”
A sensitive issue of justice for Kashmiri Pandits was sacrificed at the altar of propaganda. This is a must listen segment at the #IFFIGoa2022 : pic.twitter.com/zd1WgKoUNa
— Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) November 28, 2022
#Israeli filmmaker #NadavLapid has made a mockery of India’s fight against terrorism by calling #KashmirFiles a vulgar film .
He has insulted 7 lac #KashmiriPandits under the nose of the #BJP govt .
Its a big blow to #IFFIGoa2022 ‘s credibility.
Shame .
— Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) November 28, 2022
At the closing ceremony of IFFI, Nadav spoke about TKF and said, “All of us are disturbed. It felt to us like a ‘propaganda, vulgar movie’ inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious competition. I feel totally comfortable in sharing these feelings openly on stage since the spirit of the festival truly accepts critical discussion which is essential for art and life.”
