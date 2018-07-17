You are here:

Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh mourn veteran actress Rita Bhaduri's demise

Indo-Asian News Service

Jul,17 2018 15:46:44 IST

Mumbai: Celebrities like Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher and Riteish Deshmukh paid emotional tributes to veteran actress Rita Bhaduri, who passed away on 17 July. They remembered her as one of the "finest" talents to emerge out of FTII, and described her as a warm and full of life person.

Rita Bhaduri. Image from Twitter

Rita was 62. She died at a hospital where she was admitted for over a week. She had a weak kidney and was undergoing dialysis.

The actress' ongoing show, Star Bharat's Nimki Mukhiya, saw her as grandmother Imarti Devi. She was also known for playing important supporting roles in movies like Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Kya Kehna, Dil Vil Pyar Vyar and Main Madhuri Dixit Banna Chahti Hoon, apart from having extensive appearances on the small screen.

Here is what the celebrities had to say:

