Rita Bhaduri passes away: A look at her memorable roles, from Julie to Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa

Rita Bhaduri's demise brought a sense of stillness to the Indian television and film industries. Her iconic maternal roles in series like Kumkum, Khichdi and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai are well-etched in audiences' memories. But what many forget to note are her roles in films and the significant contribution she made to the silver screen. Bhaduri, who started her career in the 1970s, was an FTII (Film and Television Institute of India) graduate.

Julie, 1975

Playing the role of Usha Bhattacharya, Julie's best friend, Rita brought a certain maturity to the character. The famous song 'Yeh Raatein Nayi Purani' was picturised on her. Providing the perfect paradox to her conservative, staunch Hindu mother, Devki Bhattacharya (played by veteran actress Achala Sachdev), Bhaduri's lighthearted simple ways captivated audiences. As Usha tried to explain Devki about the Anglo-Indian culture (in utter futility), one almost immediately related to Bhaduri's character.

College Girl, 1978

The film dealt with extremely grave issues of sexual assault and rape. Clearly a film ahead of its times, College Girl depicted Bhaduri in the titular role. The narrative dealt with the girl's lover who cheats and rapes her. Though she files a case against him, he is never prosecuted for the lack of evidence. Bhaduri perfectly essayed the role of a victim who has been denied justice. With vulnerability and courage, Bhaduri's character transformation by the end of the film is significant. The climax scene depicts Bhaduri shooting the man who had also tried to assault her sister.

Sawan Ko Aane Do, 1979

Bhaduri essays the role of Gitanjali in the film. She is responsible for grooming the rustic Birju (played by Arun Govil) into becoming a musical sensation. Gitanjali, who is seen having a soft corner for Birju, expresses her feelings very subtly. In the love triangle between Birju, Gitanjali and Zarina Wahab's Chandrmukhi, Bhaduri manages to mark her screen presence with elegance in the Rajshri Productions film.

Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, 1994

In Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Bhaduri plays the role of Mary Gonsalves, the mother of the female protagonist Anna (played by Suchitra Krishnamoorthi). The veteran actress played the role of a loving and adoring mother who also loves having her share of fun. Bhaduri's character also portrays a very sensitive side to her, responsible of taking care of the entire family and ensuring that it is a well-knit unit.

Raja, 1995

In this Madhuri Dixit-Sanjay Kapoor starrer, Bhaduri's character is probably the only one who seems sensible enough. Typical of a '90s film, Raja revolves around vengeance coupled with an acute desire of the 'bad guys' to get their way. Hellbent on breaking the much-in-love pair of Dixit and Kapoor's characters, Rana Mahendra Pratap and Vishwa Garewal (played by Mukesh Khanna and Dalip Tahil) stage a rape attempt on their own sister (Dixit's character). It is ultimately Rana's wife (played by Bhaduri) who ousts her husband's ploy to save her daughter. Bhaduri's acting was so poignant that it won her a Filmfare Award for the Best Supporting Actress.

Updated Date: Jul 17, 2018 14:47 PM