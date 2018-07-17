Veteran actress Rita Bhaduri, known for portraying role of mother in films, TV shows, passes away aged 62

Veteran actress Rita Bhaduri passed away on Tuesday morning, according to a report by India Today.

The actor, who was last seen as Imarti Devi in TV show Nimki Mukhiya, was 62.

Raazi actor Shishir Sharma took to his Facebook account to share the news of her demise. He wrote, “We deeply regret to inform you that Reeta Bhaduri has departed for her journey beyond. The funeral rites will be held on 17 July, Tuesday at 12 noon at the Cremation Ground, Parsi Wada Road, Parshiwada, Chakala, Andheri East. Extremely sad.. lost a wonderful human being .. a mother to many of us.. will miss u Ma…”

Bhaduri's career spanned three decades in the entertainment industry. She acted in over 70 movies like Raja, Julie, Beta, Dil Vil Pyar Vyar, Nagin Aur Suhagan, Sawan Ko Aane Do and Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa. She was also seen in 30 TV shows, including Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Choti Bahu, Kumkum, Khichdi, Ek Nayi Pehchaan and Mrs. Kaushik Ki Paanch Bahuein and many others.

Veteran Film&TV actress Rita Bhaduri passed away today morning in #Mumbai . She was 62, suffering from kidney ailment. Well known in Gujarat for her superhit Gujarati films.

Cremation today 17July at 12noon, Parasiwada Road crematorium, Andheri East. pic.twitter.com/DgDFUXqdCe — Kalpak Kekre (@Kalpakkekre) July 17, 2018

The report also states that Bhaduri was suffering from a serious kidney ailment at the time of her passing.

Updated Date: Jul 17, 2018 09:57 AM