Anubhav Sinha's Anek, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, to release on 17 September

Anek marks Anubhav Sinha and Ayushmann Khurrana's second collaboration after the 2019 social drama Article 15.

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha's upcoming project Anek, starring actor Ayushmann Khurrana, is set to release on 17 September, makers announced on Monday.

The film, currently being shot in the North East, is reportedly an action-thriller and reunites the duo after 2019's critically-acclaimed Article 15, which revolved around the caste divide in the country.

Anek is backed by Sinha's Benaras Media Works and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

"Naam #Anek, lekin release date ek! See you on September 17, 2021," the official handle of T-Series wrote.

The film went on floors in the last week of January and will be extensively shot across the North East.

Earlier this month, Khurrana shared his first look from the film in which he was seen sitting in a red jeep and is in a thoughtful mood. In the first look pictures, he can be seen sporting a green jacket, shirt and is seen with a thick beard. One of his eyebrows is slightly shaven.

This is the second 2021 film release announcement for Khurrana, who was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo.

His romantic drama Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, helmed by Abhishek Kapoor, will release in theatres on 9 July. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor. The actor will also feature in Anubhuti Kashyap's Doctor G.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)