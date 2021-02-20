Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor's Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui to release in theatres on 9 July

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is directed by Abhishek Kapoor and co-produced by T-series and Guy In the Sky Pictures.

The release date of Abhishek Kapoor’s Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor has finally been released. The official Twitter handle of T-series shared that the film is all set for a theatrical release on 9 July. The tweet added that Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is a modern-day love story produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Pragya Kapoor's Guy In the Sky Pictures.

Here is the announcement

Abhishek Kapoor’s #ChandigarhKareAashiqui starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor is all set for a theatrical release on 9th July 2021.

A modern-day love story produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Pragya Kapoor’s Guy in the Sky Pictures. pic.twitter.com/h0CiTZMwi9 — T-Series (@TSeries) February 19, 2021

Ayushmann Khurrana had revealed about being a part of the project back in October 2020 through a tweet. The actor revealed that his next stop is his hometown Chandigarh, adding, "Excited to be a part of Abhishek Kapoor's delightful progressive love story."

Meanwhile back in January, it was revealed that Ayushmann Khurrana has put a "NO OTT" clause for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. According to a report in Pinkvilla, a trade source had revealed that Ayushmann wanted to be sure of what the was signing up for and hence, he along with his team devised a plan where his contract for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui assures a theatrical release.

The report added that the contract does not imply that the actor is against direct to OTT releases, but rather wants to be sure of his choices for different means of entertainment. According to sources, while the actor is open to being a digital star too, he wants to know the platform of showcasing before joining the film.