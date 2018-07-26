Ant-Man and the Wasp originally had Captain America cameo and Michael Peña's hilarious recap of Civil War

With Ant-Man and the Wasp, Marvel Studios landed its 20th straight No 1 box-office debut with an uncharacteristically small superhero for the swaggering comic-book juggernaut.

However, for many, the film is nothing but a diversion before the main event, Avengers 4, releases next year. But it proved to be a delightful surprise despite its diminutive size compared to other Marvel heavy weights, thanks to its oddball cast.

Other than the leading pair of Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, one of the fan favourites from the franchise has been Michael Peña's Luis, who often steals the show with his persistent rambling and his hilarious recaps of events.

Speaking with Radio Times, Ant-Man and the Wasp director Peyton Reed revealed the early draft of the film's script had Luis recounting the events of Captain America: Civil War — including that epic airport fight scene — in his trademark style, imitating the mannerisms of the various superheroes. The scene would also have included a cameo from Chris Evans' Cap himself. “Early on, we had a version where we were going to do a quick version of the tarmac fight from Civil War, with some ridiculous thing where, you know, Captain America has Ant-Man as a baseball and throws him, because the whole thing is Luis’ version of events, right? We came up with all these ridiculous visuals," he says.

But the idea was scrapped to keep Ant-Man and the Wasp a standalone film, as Reed explains: “The idea was that this really wanted to be a little bit more standalone and in its own world. We knew that we wanted to continue the story of these characters and then introduce our own characters that were really far more relevant to the story we were telling. Plus the fact that we were coming right after Infinity War, which is really like everyone.”

Unfortunately, with the scene not even being filmed, we can't expect it to pop up in the extras when the Bluray comes out either.

All we can do is watch the movie and wonder what could have been. Ant-Man and the Wasp is currently running in theatres across India.

Updated Date: Jul 26, 2018 17:37 PM