Ant-Man and the Wasp leads international box office, records fourth biggest Marvel debut in China

In the holdover weekend box office figures, Disney and Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp is sitting at the top of global box office with a huge $68 million opening in China, also recording the fourth biggest debut for a Marvel production in the country.

Its international weekend takeout now stands at $71 million across 28 markets, reports Variety.com. The Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly-starrer has so far raked in $333 million worldwide and $212 million in North America. The Disney juggernaut is yet to hit theatres in Japan.

Warner Bros' shark thriller The Meg is also holding firm at the international box office, taking a big $32.7 million bite from the markets this weekend. Its weekend figures have goosed up the international collection of Jason Statham-starrer to a formidable $303.3 million, according to the same report.

The opening weekend for Warner Bros' Crazy Rich Asians was widely reported. Its second weekend has turned out to be even more impressive. The romantic comedy sensation slid just 6 percent from its chart-topping debut to again lead the box office with $25 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates. Almost as many people turned out over the weekend for Crazy Rich Asians as they did for its opening Friday-to-Sunday bow — an unheard of hold for a non-holiday release. Drops of close to 50 percent are common for wide releases.

(With inputs from Agence France-Presse)

Updated Date: Aug 27, 2018 13:29 PM